🧑‍💼 Columbus, IN HR Jobs: Multiple Talent & Recruiting Roles

Columbus HR is busy right now—great mix of corporate, staffing, and remote options. If you like matching people with the right job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Columbus, IN (On-site with flexibility)

(On-site with flexibility) Type: Full-time, experienced, exempt

Salary: Range noted as a good faith estimate; final offer based on experience and other factors

Lead talent acquisition strategy for Cummins’ Corporate and Power Systems groups and manage a high-performing recruiting team. This is a senior, data-driven role where you partner closely with business leaders, use analytics, and drive recruiting transformation across the company.

Employer: Elwood Staffing Services, Inc.

Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit HVAC techs, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and other skilled trades for contract-to-hire and direct hire roles. Good fit if you have 1+ year recruiting experience, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits plus training and growth in the staffing industry.

Employer: The Fountain Group

Location: Remote – supporting Eastern Time Zone (Columbus, IN area)

Type: Contract (about 2 months, possible extension)

Pay: $20–$27/hour

Fully remote TA support role handling interview scheduling, background checks, candidate communication, ATS management, and onboarding help. Great if you have HR/recruiting admin experience, solid Microsoft Office skills, and want short-term, flexible work from home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.