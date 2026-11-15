Columbus healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: St. Francis–Emory Healthcare

St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This role handles specimen collection, labeling, processing, and basic testing, plus phone, data entry, and other clerical work in a busy 376-bed hospital lab. Good fit if you have lab or phlebotomy experience and want hands-on work that keeps the hospital running.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical medical physics for radiation oncology, overseeing QA programs, treatment planning support, and safety for radiation and imaging. Ideal for an experienced medical physicist ready to mentor others and guide standards of care.

Employer: Piedmont Columbus Midtown

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a pharmacy leadership role in a hospital setting, managing workflow, schedules, and clinical pharmacy services for patients of all ages. Great for a Georgia-licensed pharmacist with 2+ years of hospital experience who wants leadership without giving up direct patient impact.

Employer: Visiting Angels Columbus, GA

Location: Columbus, GA & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one care for seniors in their homes, from personal care and mobility help to light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Good match if you love building relationships, want meaningful work, and are open to advanced training in dementia or Alzheimer’s care.

Employer: Piedmont Healthcare

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Listed as Internship (physician role)

Listed as (physician role) Salary: Not listed

Dedicated breast imaging position with no call and no overnights, using state-of-the-art tech for mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and image-guided procedures. Designed for a BC/BE radiologist (MQSA-qualified) who wants a focused women’s imaging practice in a large, mission-driven system.

Employer: CareATC

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no nights/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work in an employer-sponsored clinic with steady hours and no holidays or on-call, handling vitals, labs, rooming, and admin support. Great for a certified MA with BLS who wants work–life balance and time to focus on patient-centered care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.