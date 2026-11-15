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Columbus
🏥 Columbus, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Care Roles
4 days ago
Columbus healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options right now.
Lab Assistant, Days – St. Francis–Emory Healthcare
- Employer: St. Francis–Emory Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
This role handles specimen collection, labeling, processing, and basic testing, plus phone, data entry, and other clerical work in a busy 376-bed hospital lab. Good fit if you have lab or phlebotomy experience and want hands-on work that keeps the hospital running.
Lead Radiation Oncology Medical Physicist – Live Well Homecare
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical medical physics for radiation oncology, overseeing QA programs, treatment planning support, and safety for radiation and imaging. Ideal for an experienced medical physicist ready to mentor others and guide standards of care.
Lead Staff Pharmacist – Piedmont Columbus Midtown
- Employer: Piedmont Columbus Midtown
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a pharmacy leadership role in a hospital setting, managing workflow, schedules, and clinical pharmacy services for patients of all ages. Great for a Georgia-licensed pharmacist with 2+ years of hospital experience who wants leadership without giving up direct patient impact.
Private Duty/Home Care Aide – Visiting Angels Columbus
- Employer: Visiting Angels Columbus, GA
- Location: Columbus, GA & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide one-on-one care for seniors in their homes, from personal care and mobility help to light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Good match if you love building relationships, want meaningful work, and are open to advanced training in dementia or Alzheimer’s care.
Women’s Imaging Radiologist – Piedmont Healthcare
- Employer: Piedmont Healthcare
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Type: Listed as Internship (physician role)
- Salary: Not listed
Dedicated breast imaging position with no call and no overnights, using state-of-the-art tech for mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and image-guided procedures. Designed for a BC/BE radiologist (MQSA-qualified) who wants a focused women’s imaging practice in a large, mission-driven system.
Medical Assistant – CareATC Health Center
- Employer: CareATC
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (no nights/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an employer-sponsored clinic with steady hours and no holidays or on-call, handling vitals, labs, rooming, and admin support. Great for a certified MA with BLS who wants work–life balance and time to focus on patient-centered care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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