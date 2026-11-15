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🐶 Columbus GA Dogs on Stray Hold at PAWS Humane
Several dogs are on a short stray hold at PAWS Humane in Columbus, GA. They are listed as adoptable, but the shelter is first trying to find their original families.
If you recognize any of these pups, please reach out to the shelter right away.
Stray-WalkerStreet/SouthLumpkinRoad
- Status: On 5-day stray hold (possible owner out there)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (young puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note a bit of black)
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Location Found: Intersection of Walker Street and South Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA
- Shelter: PAWS Humane
- Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202
- Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907
If you think this is your puppy, please bring proof of ownership such as vet records, photos, microchip info, or adoption paperwork.
👉 Meet this pup and see details on adoptapet
Stray-ShelbyStreet
- Status: On 5-day stray hold
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Location Found: Shelby Street, Columbus, GA
- Collar/ID: No collar, tag, or microchip noted
- Shelter: PAWS Humane
- Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202
- Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907
If this looks like your dog, contact PAWS Humane Animal Services as soon as you can and bring any proof of ownership.
👉 Meet this dog and see details on adoptapet
Stray-BaldwinStreet
- Status: On 5-day stray hold
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Location Found: Baldwin Street, Columbus, GA
- Shelter: PAWS Humane
- Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202
- Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907
Owners should bring vet records, photos, microchip info, or other documents that show this is your dog.
👉 Meet this dog and see details on adoptapet
Please share these listings with friends and neighbors in Columbus. If you recognize any of these dogs, contact PAWS Humane or Columbus Animal Services right away so they can get back home—or, if unclaimed, be ready to meet a new family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.