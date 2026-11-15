Several dogs are on a short stray hold at PAWS Humane in Columbus, GA. They are listed as adoptable, but the shelter is first trying to find their original families.

If you recognize any of these pups, please reach out to the shelter right away.

Status: On 5-day stray hold (possible owner out there)

On 5-day stray hold (possible owner out there) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (young puppy)

(young puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note a bit of black)

Tan/Yellow/Fawn (some listings note a bit of black) Adoption Fee: $140

Location Found: Intersection of Walker Street and South Lumpkin Road , Columbus, GA

Intersection of , Columbus, GA Shelter: PAWS Humane

Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

If you think this is your puppy, please bring proof of ownership such as vet records, photos, microchip info, or adoption paperwork.

👉 Meet this pup and see details on adoptapet

Status: On 5-day stray hold

On 5-day stray hold Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $90

Location Found: Shelby Street , Columbus, GA

, Columbus, GA Collar/ID: No collar, tag, or microchip noted

No collar, tag, or microchip noted Shelter: PAWS Humane

Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

If this looks like your dog, contact PAWS Humane Animal Services as soon as you can and bring any proof of ownership.

👉 Meet this dog and see details on adoptapet

Status: On 5-day stray hold

On 5-day stray hold Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $90

Location Found: Baldwin Street , Columbus, GA

, Columbus, GA Shelter: PAWS Humane

Shelter Phone (adoptions/info): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Animal Services (to reclaim): Call 706-225-4512 option 2 or visit 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Owners should bring vet records, photos, microchip info, or other documents that show this is your dog.

👉 Meet this dog and see details on adoptapet

Please share these listings with friends and neighbors in Columbus. If you recognize any of these dogs, contact PAWS Humane or Columbus Animal Services right away so they can get back home—or, if unclaimed, be ready to meet a new family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.