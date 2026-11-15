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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Columbus, GA Today
Columbus neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from warm clothing to home basics. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
London Fog Black Winter Coat (Size Large)
Item: London Fog black winter coat with faux fur hood
Condition: Good, gently used, Size Large
Location: Regency Park, Columbus, GA
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A classic black winter coat with a faux fur hood, great for staying warm on cold days. The poster notes it’s gently used and in good condition, and it’s being given away for free.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Two-Drawer Filing Cabinet
Item: Sturdy metal two-drawer filing cabinet
Condition: Some surface scratches
Location: Buena Vista, Columbus, GA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, sturdy metal filing cabinet with two drawers. It has some surface scratches, but should still work well for storing papers, files, or office supplies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Ceramic Bowl, Glass Cups, etc.
Item: Gray ceramic bowl (plus glass cups, etc.)
Condition: Not specified
Location: Buena Vista, Columbus, GA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A simple gray ceramic bowl, described as perfect for kitchen use. The post also mentions glass cups and other items, so there may be a few extra kitchen pieces available together.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Giant Community Yard Sale – Upatoi Community Church
Event: Giant community yard sale
Date & Time: Saturday, November 14th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Upatoi Community Church, 13730 Macon Rd., Upatoi, GA 31829 (near Windemede East, Midland, GA)
Items Mentioned: Clothing, appliances, toys, furniture, baked goods, and more
Purpose: All proceeds will be donated to fight the proposed Project Ruby Data Center
Source: nextdoor.com
Large community yard sale with a wide mix of items: clothing, appliances, toys, furniture, baked goods, and more. While this is a sale (not a free giveaway), it could be a good place to find low-cost deals and support a local cause.
👉 See this event on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Columbus tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.