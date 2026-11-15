Columbus neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from warm clothing to home basics. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: London Fog black winter coat with faux fur hood

Condition: Good, gently used, Size Large

Location: Regency Park, Columbus, GA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A classic black winter coat with a faux fur hood, great for staying warm on cold days. The poster notes it’s gently used and in good condition, and it’s being given away for free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy metal two-drawer filing cabinet

Condition: Some surface scratches

Location: Buena Vista, Columbus, GA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, sturdy metal filing cabinet with two drawers. It has some surface scratches, but should still work well for storing papers, files, or office supplies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray ceramic bowl (plus glass cups, etc.)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Buena Vista, Columbus, GA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A simple gray ceramic bowl, described as perfect for kitchen use. The post also mentions glass cups and other items, so there may be a few extra kitchen pieces available together.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Giant community yard sale

Date & Time: Saturday, November 14th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Upatoi Community Church, 13730 Macon Rd., Upatoi, GA 31829 (near Windemede East, Midland, GA)

Items Mentioned: Clothing, appliances, toys, furniture, baked goods, and more

Purpose: All proceeds will be donated to fight the proposed Project Ruby Data Center

Source: nextdoor.com

Large community yard sale with a wide mix of items: clothing, appliances, toys, furniture, baked goods, and more. While this is a sale (not a free giveaway), it could be a good place to find low-cost deals and support a local cause.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Columbus tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.