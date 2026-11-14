Columbus food spots are busy and hiring, from school dining to fast casual favorites. If you like a fast pace and working around food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flik Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

Flik Independent School Dining (Compass Group) Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Lead the kitchen for a private/independent school, planning menus, training staff, and keeping high food safety standards. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, parental leave, and more) and a Monday–Friday style school setting.

Employer: Steak ‘n Shake

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time / other

Full-time / other Salary: $35,000 – $50,000 per year

Run day-to-day operations, lead the team, and handle both front and back of house in a busy restaurant. Includes paid training, paid time off, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Steak ‘n Shake

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Part-time to near full-time (15–50 hours/week)

Part-time to near full-time (15–50 hours/week) Salary: $7.25 – $12.00 per hour

Prep and cook menu items in a fast-paced kitchen while following recipes and food safety rules. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, and an employee discount while building kitchen skills.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the team during shifts, support store operations, and learn both cooking and leadership skills in a fast-growing restaurant brand. Offers flexible schedules, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong growth paths into management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.