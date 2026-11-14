Columbus has some solid transportation roles right now, from local delivery to rail safety and long‑haul trucking. Good mix of entry‑level and experienced spots with steady pay.

Employer: GEX Transport

GEX Transport Location: Columbus, GA (Over‑the‑Road)

(Over‑the‑Road) Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week

Type: Full-time, OTR, trainee and experienced drivers

Over‑the‑road Class A role with paid training for new CDL grads and steady freight. Home every 2 weeks with 2 days off, running about 2,500–3,200 miles per week; must be 21+ with CDL A, clean MVR, and able to pass DOT screening.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Columbus, GA (heavy travel)

(heavy travel) Pay: $28–$37 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Field safety role on active railroad tracks, setting up on‑track protection and coordinating with train crews. Great fit if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85% of the time, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).

Employer: Jackie Strong Logistics

Location: Columbus, GA

Pay: From $22.25 per hour

Type: Full-time

Local delivery role dropping off 300–350 packages per day, working 3–4 days a week, up to 10 hours per day. No delivery experience needed; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and paid training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.