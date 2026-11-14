Columbus has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, from youth support to behavioral health. If you like direct service and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eckerd Connects (Job Corps program)

Eckerd Connects (Job Corps program) Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,888/year

Help young adults (16–24) move from Job Corps into work, school, or the military. This role is all about coaching, job search support, and follow-up, with strong benefits like low-cost health insurance, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 holidays, and a 5% retirement match.

Employer: Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR)

Trinzic (future spin-off from KBR) Location: Columbus, GA (school-based, serving military-connected students)

(school-based, serving military-connected students) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide non-medical counseling and resilience support to military-connected kids in K–12 schools. This is a licensed clinician role (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Psychologist, etc.) focused on short-term, solution-based counseling, school collaboration, and family outreach.

Employer: Resilience Behavioral Health (hiring via Atlantic Health Strategies)

(hiring via Atlantic Health Strategies) Location: Columbus, GA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, daytime hours

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Great fit if you’re organized and people-focused, even at entry level. You’ll coordinate appointments and referrals, help clients connect with community resources, and keep records and daily operations running smoothly in a behavioral health setting.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.