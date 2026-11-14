Columbus retail is busy right now—big national brands and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + bonuses

This is a leadership role over a fashion/apparel area—hiring, training, and coaching associates, driving sales, and managing P&L. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid education (Live Better U), and strong bonus potential.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3744 Woodruff Rd, Columbus, GA

3744 Woodruff Rd, Type: Part-time (posting text says part time)

(posting text says part time) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours plus benefits options like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Columbus, GA (store setting)

Columbus, GA (store setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the whole store—sales, staffing, scheduling, and financial results—while building a strong team culture. Includes competitive pay, employee discounts on tech, and benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 5450 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA

5450 Whittlesey Blvd, Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $46,400 – $75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)

Sales-focused role helping customers choose wireless and internet plans using a consultative approach. Offers strong commissions, up to 50% employee discounts on AT&T services, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: The Indeed posting for this same AT&T role has the same pay, location, and duties, so it’s the same job listed twice.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Columbus, GA

Columbus, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role handling guest payments and customer service in a busy sports bar setting. Good step if you like the food & beverage scene and want to grow in restaurant or hospitality work.

Employer: E & S Men’s Clothing Warehouse

Location: 3939 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA

3939 Macon Rd, Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00/hour

Help customers with men’s clothing, price items, and organize displays at a local shop. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off; apply in person at the store.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Columbus, GA

Columbus, GA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role in an auto parts store, helping people find what they need and supporting store operations. Employer notes full equal-opportunity practices and compliance with all federal and state laws.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings in nearby locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.