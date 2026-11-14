Columbus healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, rehab centers, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in patient care or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move or add a side gig.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in a patient-centered, team-focused pathology lab doing full tissue prep: fixation, processing, embedding, microtomy, and routine/special stains. Ideal if you know CLIA/CAP rules, lab safety, and want to collaborate closely with pathologists.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role leading radiation and imaging QA and supporting treatment planning. Good fit if you have strong clinical physics experience and want to mentor junior staff and shape safety and quality programs.

Employer: Piedmont Columbus Midtown

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead the Mother/Baby unit on your shift—coordinating care from birth onward, supporting staff, and jumping in with bedside care as needed. Requires GA RN license, BLS, hospital experience, and women’s services certifications (like NRP) on a set timeline.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Columbus, GA (CCRC – SNF, AL, IL)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Flexible 20-hour schedule in a continuing care community, working under a PT to provide direct patient care. Comes with 100% company-paid CEUs, vision/dental, PTO accrual, and 401(k).

Employer: Atlantic Health Strategies / Resilience Behavioral Health

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Part-time, 1099 (2–3 days/week, on-site)

Pay: $90–$100/hour

On-site PMHNP role doing psych evals, med management, and treatment planning for clients with mental health and co-occurring substance use conditions. Great if you want daytime hours, contractor flexibility, and already hold GA RN/APRN + PMHNP-BC + DEA/prescriptive authority.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Columbus, GA (CCRC – SNF, AL, IL)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Flexible 20-hour schedule with room to grow into full-time, and new grads are welcome. Offers 401(k), vision/dental, PTO accrual, and 100% company-paid CEUs, working under an OT in a CCRC setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are moving fast and often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.