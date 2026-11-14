Kittens in Columbus, GA are hoping for a cozy lap and a safe home to grow up in. All of these babies are currently at PAWS Humane and looking for adopters who are ready for kitten energy and lots of love.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

This fluffy black-and-white baby girl was brought in as a stray from Milgen Road and is now safe at the shelter, waiting for a family to call her own. Her medium-length coat will need a bit of brushing, but that just means more bonding time with her person.

👉 Meet Stray-MilgenRoad (female) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

This little black mediumhair boy is part of the same Milgen Road group and is ready to grow up in a loving home instead of the streets. If you like sleek, panther-style kittens, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Stray-MilgenRoad (male #1) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Another handsome black mediumhair boy from the Milgen Road group, this kitten is also looking for a safe indoor life. Consider adopting him with a sibling so they can grow up playing and cuddling together.

👉 Meet Stray-MilgenRoad (male #2) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

This third black mediumhair boy from Milgen Road is just as deserving of a loving home as his siblings. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, he’s a great candidate.

👉 Meet Stray-MilgenRoad (male #3) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Cable is a sleek black shorthair kitten. With his short coat, he’ll be easy to groom and ready for lots of playtime and snuggles in his new home.

👉 Meet Cable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Jumper is a black-and-white shorthair kitten with that classic tuxedo look. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home.

👉 Meet Jumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbus, GA and thinking about a new feline friend, please consider visiting PAWS Humane or calling (706) 565-0035 ext.202 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.