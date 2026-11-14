Columbus has several dogs at PAWS Humane who could soon be ready for loving homes. A few are still on stray hold, and one sensitive girl is really hoping for a calm, patient family.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone: (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Coyote is a sensitive, gentle dog who is having a hard time with the busy shelter. In her kennel she shows stress, but once she’s out in a quiet space, staff say she relaxes after a short time and becomes a very different, calmer dog.

She’ll likely do best in a peaceful home with people who understand shy or stressed dogs and can give her time to settle in. If you have a quiet household and a soft spot for dogs who need a little extra understanding, Coyote may be your girl.

👉 Meet Coyote and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone (adoptions): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Found near: Flat Rock Road, Columbus, GA

ID notes: No microchip, no collar, no leash or harness when found.

This cream-colored puppy is currently on a 5-day stray hold while PAWS Humane tries to find his owner. If he isn’t reclaimed, he may become available for adoption through the shelter.

If you think this might be your puppy, please contact Paws Humane Animal Services right away:

Reclaim phone: 706-225-4512 option 2

Reclaim address: 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Bring proof of ownership (vet records, photos, microchip info, adoption papers, etc.).

👉 Meet Stray-FlatRockRoad and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone (adoptions): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Found near: Sheridan Avenue, Columbus, GA

ID notes: No collar, no tag, and no microchip when found.

This pretty mixed-breed girl is also on a 5-day stray hold while staff look for her family. If no one comes forward, she may be made available for adoption.

If you recognize her, please contact Paws Humane Animal Services:

Reclaim phone: 706-225-4512 option 2

Reclaim address: 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Bring proof of ownership (vet records, photos, microchip info, adoption paperwork, etc.).

👉 See Stray-SheridanAvenue and follow her status on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: PAWS Humane

Phone (adoptions): (706) 565-0035 ext.202

Found near: Lake Bottom Park / Cherokee Avenue area, Columbus, GA

ID notes: No microchip, no collar, no leash or harness when found.

This brindle baby boy was found near Lake Bottom Park and is on a 5-day stray hold. If his people don’t come, he may be looking for a new home through PAWS Humane.

If you think he’s yours, contact Paws Humane Animal Services:

Reclaim phone: 706-225-4512 option 2

Reclaim address: 4910 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Bring proof of ownership (vet records, photos, microchip info, adoption papers, etc.).

👉 View Stray-CherokeeAvenue and check for adoption updates on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbus, GA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting PAWS Humane or calling (706) 565-0035 ext.202 to ask about these pups and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.