Columbus has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like working outdoors or keeping spaces clean and tidy.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Columbus, GA (mobile, at client locations)

(mobile, at client locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Good fit if you have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and enjoy making vehicles look brand new.

Employer: Second Wind RV Detailing & Restoration

Location: Based in Columbus, GA (travel to Phenix City, Auburn, and around GA/AL)

Based in (travel to Phenix City, Auburn, and around GA/AL) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (based on experience and performance)

Mobile RV washing and detailing with lots of outdoor work and travel. They’ll train you, and there’s room to grow into lead tech or supervisor if you like long-term, hands-on work.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Columbus, GA (warehouse/facility setting)

(warehouse/facility setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (ABM notes a comprehensive benefits package)

Keep a warehouse facility clean and safe—restrooms, floors, trash, and general janitorial work. No diploma required, and it’s a good option if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can help you decide fast. Don’t wait too long; hands-on roles like these tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.