Columbus is busy hiring in sales right now, from local insurance to tech and medical devices. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group (C. Randall Agency)

Farmers Insurance Group (C. Randall Agency) Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $65,000+ first year (base salary + uncapped commission + bonuses)

Join a growing local agency selling auto, home, business, and life insurance with leads provided for you (no buying your own). You get base pay plus uncapped commission, paid time off, and full training even if you’re new to insurance.

Employer: WOW! Internet Cable and Phone

Location: Columbus, GA (field/territory role)

(field/territory role) Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: $55,000 base + uncapped commission + bonuses

Sign-on: $3,000 sign-on bonus (paid in 3 installments, per program rules)

Outside sales to small and mid-sized businesses, selling internet and tech solutions. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, mileage, and company iPhone/iPad—great if you like being out in the field instead of at a desk.

Employer: e3 Diagnostics

Location: Territory across Georgia (seeking candidates in central GA , Columbus area fits)

Territory across (seeking candidates in , Columbus area fits) Type: Full-time, regional field sales

Compensation: Target around $180,000 at 100% to goal + uncapped commission

Sell audiology and medical diagnostic equipment to clinics and hospitals across Georgia. Role includes company vehicle, gas card, cell phone, strong benefits, and 401(k) match, with heavy travel and big earning potential for experienced sales or medical device reps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—sales skills travel well, and doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.