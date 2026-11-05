🎓 Columbus, GA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Columbus schools and learning centers are busy right now, with options from early childhood to elementary pods. If you like working with kids, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Location: Columbus, GA (Imagination Station Too center)

(Imagination Station Too center) Type: Part-time , in-person (7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

, in-person (7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) Pay: $12.50 – $15.50 per hour

Support multiple age groups in a preschool/childcare setting, helping with hands-on activities, safety, and daily routines. Good fit if you enjoy little kids and want to grow in early education, with the chance to work toward a CDA or college degree at no cost.

Employer: Academy of Creatives

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Full-time , in-person (Mon–Fri, 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.)

, in-person (Mon–Fri, 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.) Pay: $30,000 – $33,000 per year

Lead a 3rd grade learning pod in a non-traditional K–8 setting that uses small groups, project-based learning, and STEAM. Great for someone with at least 1 year of education experience who likes creative lessons and mixed-grade classrooms.

Employer: Academy of Creatives

Location: Columbus, GA

Type: Short-term contract , in-person ( December – February )

, in-person ( ) Pay: $145 – $165 per day

Step into a 2nd/3rd grade pod for a few months at a non-traditional private school/homeschool center. You’ll follow existing lesson plans, manage the classroom, and support a mix of learners—with a chance this could turn into a permanent role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.