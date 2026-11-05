📣 Columbus, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Paying $80K+

Columbus is busy right now with strong demand for driven sales pros. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales (for Lotus Pest Control )

Lotus Sales (for ) Location: Columbus, GA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

You’ll visit homes, inspect for pests, termites, and moisture issues, then recommend protection plans. No pest control experience needed and paid training plus company equipment make this a solid entry into outside sales.

Employer: Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Middle GA

Location: Columbus, GA (on-the-road, in-home sales)

(on-the-road, in-home sales) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $90,000 – $200,000 per year, uncapped commission

In-home sales with pre-set appointments (no cold calling) selling high-end Jacuzzi bath remodels. Comes with paid training, flexible schedule, and strong earning potential if you’re competitive and coachable.

Employer: Fort Nissan of Columbus

Location: Columbus, GA (in person at dealership)

(in person at dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $50,000+ per year, with potential to earn $100,000+

Auto sales role for people with at least 1 year of automotive sales experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and room to move into management in a busy, modern dealership.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—good sales roles in Columbus tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.