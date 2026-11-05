🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Columbiana, Ohio

Manufacturing is staying strong in Columbiana, OH right now, with solid openings from hands-on shop roles to plant leadership.

Below are several local jobs you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: ALKEGEN

ALKEGEN Location: Columbiana, OH

Columbiana, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all operations at Alkegen’s Columbiana plant, from production and maintenance to quality and shipping. This role is for an experienced manufacturing leader (10+ years, prior P&L ownership, strong Lean/Six Sigma background) who wants to drive safety, growth, and continuous improvement in a global materials company.

Employer: Rance Industries

Location: Columbiana, OH

Columbiana, OH Type: Full-time (about 40–55 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC mills plus some manual machines to make precise metal parts. Good fit if you can read blueprints, use calipers and micrometers, and like shop-floor work with health insurance, paid time off, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Alkegen

Location: Columbiana, OH

Columbiana, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and repair complex tools, molds, jigs, fixtures, and gauges using lathes, mills, grinders, welders, and more. Great for someone with strong blueprint reading and measuring skills who wants steady, hands-on work in a large, global manufacturing company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.