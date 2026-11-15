Columbiana has some very sweet dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at Shelby Humane and are looking for families to grow up or settle down with.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Offense is a young, large-breed puppy with a sleek black coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Offense and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Punt Return is a white, large-breed puppy who’s ready to grow up with an active family. He’ll need the usual puppy training, love, and patience.

👉 Meet Punt Return and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Baby is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a soft tan/fawn coat. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great option for someone ready to give an adult dog a second chance.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Defense is a tan/fawn large-breed puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll do best with someone ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Defense and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Intercepted is a tan/fawn male puppy who will grow into a large dog. He’s looking for a home that can guide him through all the fun (and work!) of puppyhood.

👉 Meet Intercepted and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, please consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.