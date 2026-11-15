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🐶 Playful Columbiana Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
Columbiana has some very sweet dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at Shelby Humane and are looking for families to grow up or settle down with.
Offense
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Offense is a young, large-breed puppy with a sleek black coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Offense and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Punt Return
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Punt Return is a white, large-breed puppy who’s ready to grow up with an active family. He’ll need the usual puppy training, love, and patience.
👉 Meet Punt Return and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Baby is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a soft tan/fawn coat. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great option for someone ready to give an adult dog a second chance.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Defense
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Defense is a tan/fawn large-breed puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. She’ll do best with someone ready for puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet Defense and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Intercepted
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Intercepted is a tan/fawn male puppy who will grow into a large dog. He’s looking for a home that can guide him through all the fun (and work!) of puppyhood.
👉 Meet Intercepted and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, please consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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