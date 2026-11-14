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🐶 Playful Mixed-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbiana
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Columbiana, AL? These adoptable dogs at Shelby Humane are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
All dogs listed here have an adoption fee of $50 through Shelby Humane. For any questions, please call (205) 669-3916.
Wasabi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Wasabi is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a sleek black coat. She’s a great size for many homes and is waiting at Shelby Humane for someone to choose her.
👉 Meet Wasabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tippy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Tippy is a small black mixed-breed adult male. If you’re looking for a compact companion, Tippy could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eleven
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Eleven is another small black mixed-breed adult male. Check his listing for more details about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Eleven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chili Bomb
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Chili Bomb is a small black mixed-breed adult female with a big name and a lot of potential. She’s ready for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Chili Bomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wyatt
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Wyatt is a white mixed-breed puppy who will grow into a larger dog. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of energy, Wyatt may be the one.
👉 Meet Wyatt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sid
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Sid is another white mixed-breed puppy who will be a larger dog when grown. He’s looking for a home that can guide him as he learns and grows.
👉 Meet Sid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, please consider visiting Shelby Humane or calling (205) 669-3916 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.