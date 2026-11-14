Looking for a new four-legged friend in Columbiana, AL? These adoptable dogs at Shelby Humane are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

All dogs listed here have an adoption fee of $50 through Shelby Humane. For any questions, please call (205) 669-3916.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Wasabi is a small mixed-breed adult dog with a sleek black coat. She’s a great size for many homes and is waiting at Shelby Humane for someone to choose her.

👉 Meet Wasabi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Tippy is a small black mixed-breed adult male. If you’re looking for a compact companion, Tippy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Eleven is another small black mixed-breed adult male. Check his listing for more details about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Eleven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Chili Bomb is a small black mixed-breed adult female with a big name and a lot of potential. She’s ready for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Chili Bomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Wyatt is a white mixed-breed puppy who will grow into a larger dog. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of energy, Wyatt may be the one.

👉 Meet Wyatt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Sid is another white mixed-breed puppy who will be a larger dog when grown. He’s looking for a home that can guide him as he learns and grows.

👉 Meet Sid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, please consider visiting Shelby Humane or calling (205) 669-3916 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.