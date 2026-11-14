Columbiana has some very sweet cats waiting at Shelby Humane for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Whisker Bottoms is a sleek black beauty looking for a fresh start. As a young cat, she’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice if you’re ready to open your heart and home to a new feline friend.

👉 Meet Whisker Bottoms and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Meowly Cyrus is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love. If you’re looking to raise a cat from a young age, she could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Meowly Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Pancake Petticoats is a soft gray/blue kitten with a charming look. She’s still very young, so she’ll do best with a family ready for kitten antics, play, and patient guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Pancake Petticoats and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Plush Paws is a fluffy black kitten with a medium-length coat that will likely stay soft and plush as she grows. She’ll enjoy a home that can keep up with kitten playtime and regular brushing to keep her coat looking its best.

👉 Meet Plush Paws and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Columbiana, AL, consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.