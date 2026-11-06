🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbiana

Looking for a loyal friend in Columbiana, AL? These adoptable dogs at Shelby Humane are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Willie is a young pup with a soft tan coat and lots of life ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Lee is a young black mixed-breed boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy. He’s a great choice if you want a younger dog without starting from scratch with a baby pup.

👉 Meet Lee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Brenda is a young chocolate-colored mixed-breed girl with a beautiful brown coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a routine and become a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Brenda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Brindlee is a large adult mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are a great option if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Brindlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Shelby Humane

Phone: (205) 669-3916

Polo is a large white mixed-breed adult male. If you’re looking for a bigger dog to share walks, couch time, and companionship, Polo could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.