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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbiana
Looking for a loyal friend in Columbiana, AL? These adoptable dogs at Shelby Humane are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
Willie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Willie is a young pup with a soft tan coat and lots of life ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Lee is a young black mixed-breed boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy. He’s a great choice if you want a younger dog without starting from scratch with a baby pup.
👉 Meet Lee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brenda
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Brenda is a young chocolate-colored mixed-breed girl with a beautiful brown coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a routine and become a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Brenda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brindlee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Brindlee is a large adult mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are a great option if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Brindlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Shelby Humane
- Phone: (205) 669-3916
Polo is a large white mixed-breed adult male. If you’re looking for a bigger dog to share walks, couch time, and companionship, Polo could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.