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Columbiana

🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbiana

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Columbiana, AL? These adoptable dogs at Shelby Humane are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Willie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCB9S_1GoSgDQb00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Shelby Humane
  • Phone: (205) 669-3916

Willie is a young pup with a soft tan coat and lots of life ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MP1VO_1GoSgDQb00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Shelby Humane
  • Phone: (205) 669-3916

Lee is a young black mixed-breed boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy. He’s a great choice if you want a younger dog without starting from scratch with a baby pup.

👉 Meet Lee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Brenda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkBeQ_1GoSgDQb00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Shelby Humane
  • Phone: (205) 669-3916

Brenda is a young chocolate-colored mixed-breed girl with a beautiful brown coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a routine and become a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Brenda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Brindlee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsmKq_1GoSgDQb00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Shelby Humane
  • Phone: (205) 669-3916

Brindlee is a large adult mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are a great option if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Brindlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Polo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dz5yF_1GoSgDQb00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Shelby Humane
  • Phone: (205) 669-3916

Polo is a large white mixed-breed adult male. If you’re looking for a bigger dog to share walks, couch time, and companionship, Polo could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Columbiana, AL, consider visiting Shelby Humane or giving them a call at (205) 669-3916 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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