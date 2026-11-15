Columbia has some sweet young cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Maury County Animal Services and have an affordable adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Shelter notes say their animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Donkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Listed as spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Shrek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Shelter notes say pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Listed under the same program where pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Tobias and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Part of the same program where pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Damon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to visit

Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. You can call the Adoption Center at (931) 375-1402 for general questions.

If you need more information about any pet, you can also email their volunteer coordinator Kim at kraffauf@gmail.com.

If you’re in or near Columbia and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by the shelter or reach out about one of these sweet kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.