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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Columbia, TN
Columbia has some sweet young cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Maury County Animal Services and have an affordable adoption fee.
Donkey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Shelter notes say their animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Donkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shrek
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Listed as spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Shrek and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ember
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Shelter notes say pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tobias
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Listed under the same program where pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Tobias and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Damon
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Part of the same program where pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Damon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to visit
Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. You can call the Adoption Center at (931) 375-1402 for general questions.
If you need more information about any pet, you can also email their volunteer coordinator Kim at kraffauf@gmail.com.
If you’re in or near Columbia and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by the shelter or reach out about one of these sweet kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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