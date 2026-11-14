Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to retail pharmacy and fitness. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping people feel and live better.

Employer: Pinewood Springs Mental Health & Wellness (HCA/Tristar & Maury Regional joint venture)

Pinewood Springs Mental Health & Wellness (HCA/Tristar & Maury Regional joint venture) Location: Columbia, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient setting supporting teens and adults with mood and thought disorders. You’ll use a patient‑centered nursing model, collaborate with a full care team, and get access to HCA’s big benefit package (health, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Columbia, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and healthcare. You’ll help at the pharmacy counter, process prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, run the register, and keep shelves stocked, with training and support to earn/maintain PTCB certification.

Employer: Workout Anytime Franchising Systems, LLC

Location: Columbia, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (commission and bonuses mentioned)

Part‑time role inside a 24/7 gym, ideal if you love fitness and coaching people. You’ll train clients, earn commissions and incentives, and get perks like employee discounts, free snacks, and ongoing education support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.