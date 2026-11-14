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🐶 Playful, Smart Dogs Ready for Adoption in Columbia, TN
Looking for a fun, loyal friend in Columbia, TN? These adoptable dogs at Maury County Animal Services are already vetted and waiting to meet you.
Jock
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & vetting: Shelter notes that all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
- Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, no appointment needed.
👉 Meet Jock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Notes: Listed as “Adopted from Nashville Humane – waiting on vet records for spay.”
- Health & vetting: MCAS states all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
- Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, walk-ins welcome.
👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Triton
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Personality: Described as small with a big personality, oodles of fun, super smart, and a good listener. He already knows how to sit and loves being outside, running around, and being social. Triton sounds like the life of the party and is very treat-motivated, which is great for training.
- Health & vetting: Shelter notes all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
- Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, no appointment needed.
👉 Meet Triton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these pups sounds like your kind of companion, stop by Maury County Animal Services any day from 12–5 pm, or call (931) 375-1402 for more info. Every share and visit helps these dogs get closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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