Looking for a fun, loyal friend in Columbia, TN? These adoptable dogs at Maury County Animal Services are already vetted and waiting to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & vetting: Shelter notes that all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations .

Shelter notes that all dogs are . Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Jock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Notes: Listed as “Adopted from Nashville Humane – waiting on vet records for spay.”

Listed as Health & vetting: MCAS states all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations .

MCAS states all dogs are . Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, walk-ins welcome.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Personality: Described as small with a big personality , oodles of fun , super smart , and a good listener . He already knows how to sit and loves being outside, running around, and being social . Triton sounds like the life of the party and is very treat-motivated , which is great for training.

Described as , , , and . He already and loves being . Triton sounds like the and is very , which is great for training. Health & vetting: Shelter notes all dogs are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested (and treated if positive), microchipped, and current on vaccinations .

Shelter notes all dogs are . Visit info: Open 7 days a week, 12–5 pm, no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Triton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these pups sounds like your kind of companion, stop by Maury County Animal Services any day from 12–5 pm, or call (931) 375-1402 for more info. Every share and visit helps these dogs get closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.