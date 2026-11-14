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🐱 Sweet Columbia Cats Ready for Adoption at Maury County
Columbia has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Maury County Animal Services. All are already fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so you can focus on bonding from day one.
Valerie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations
Valerie is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and secure.
👉 Meet Valerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly Ann
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations
Lilly Ann is another sweet little Domestic Shorthair kitten hoping to find her forever family in Columbia or nearby.
👉 Meet Lilly Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Man
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations
Little Man is a senior Domestic Shorthair boy who would love a calm, cozy home to enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Little Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiger
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations
Tiger is a fluffy Domestic Longhair adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seely
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health & care: Neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations
Seely is a young Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a family to grow up with and call his own.
👉 Meet Seely and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to adopt
Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. You can call the Adoption Center at (931) 375-1402 with questions, or email their volunteer coordinator Kim at kraffauf@gmail.com for more info.
If you’re in or near Columbia, TN, please consider stopping by to meet these wonderful cats and share this list with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.