Columbia has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Maury County Animal Services. All are already fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so you can focus on bonding from day one.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations

Valerie is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and secure.

👉 Meet Valerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations

Lilly Ann is another sweet little Domestic Shorthair kitten hoping to find her forever family in Columbia or nearby.

👉 Meet Lilly Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations

Little Man is a senior Domestic Shorthair boy who would love a calm, cozy home to enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Little Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations

Tiger is a fluffy Domestic Longhair adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health & care: Neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations

Seely is a young Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a family to grow up with and call his own.

👉 Meet Seely and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to adopt

Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. You can call the Adoption Center at (931) 375-1402 with questions, or email their volunteer coordinator Kim at kraffauf@gmail.com for more info.

If you’re in or near Columbia, TN, please consider stopping by to meet these wonderful cats and share this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.