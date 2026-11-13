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🚧 Columbia, TN Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Openings
Columbia’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Columbia, TN.
Mobile Service Technician
- Employer: TriGreen Equipment
- Location: Columbia, TN (on-the-road service)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly plus monthly bonus (exact rate not listed)
Work out of a service truck helping customers with John Deere and other equipment around Columbia. Good fit if you know ag/outdoor power equipment, like working independently, and don’t mind varied shifts and some weekends.
Automotive Lead Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / BSRO)
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.81 – $48.03/hour (flat-rate, based on work and experience)
Lead the shop on diagnostics and repairs while mentoring other techs. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests plus bonuses for passing.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: EIG Electrical Systems / Evergreen Innovation Group
- Location: Based in Nashville, TN with work in the Columbia area (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.00 – $40.00/hour
Commercial/industrial electrical work on higher‑end projects like healthcare, higher ed, and life science. You’ll need 5+ years commercial electrical experience, your own tools, and reliable transportation; in return you get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid leave.
Maintenance Technician / Millwright (Setup Crew)
- Employer: Rogers Group Inc.
- Location: Columbia Quarry plus multiple nearby quarries
- Type: Full-time, day shift (some nights/weekends)
- Pay: From $25.00/hour, based on experience
Hands-on role doing welding, fabrication, and fixed plant repair on crushers, conveyors, and heavy equipment across several quarry sites. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA contribution, 401(k) with company contribution and match, paid holidays (Christmas shutdown), vacation, and disability coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have related openings. Don’t wait too long; skilled trades roles in our area tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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