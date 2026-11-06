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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Columbia, TN
Columbia has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Maury County Animal Services. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit.
Huey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
- Health: Cats from this shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.
Huey is a young boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. You can meet him any day between 12–5 pm at the shelter—no appointment needed.
👉 Meet Huey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rodey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Rodey is another young kitty hoping someone will choose him and give him a cozy spot on the couch. Stop by the shelter any day from 12–5 pm to see if he’s your match.
👉 Meet Rodey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pugsley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Pugsley is a baby kitten, full of that fun, curious kitten energy. If you’re ready for playtime and tiny purrs, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baloo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Baloo is a little kitten who’s still learning about the world and would love to do it with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mowgli
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Mowgli is another adorable baby kitten at MCAS. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, he may do well with another young cat friend.
👉 Meet Mowgli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mario
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Mario is a tiny boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home instead of a shelter kennel.
👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luigi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Luigi is another baby boy at MCAS, looking for a family to call his own. Consider meeting him along with Mario if you’re open to two kittens.
👉 Meet Luigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Halloween
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Halloween is a baby girl with a festive name and a big future ahead of her. She’s ready to leave the shelter for a warm lap and a safe home.
👉 Meet Halloween and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thanksgiving
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Thanksgiving is a sweet baby girl whose name fits perfectly with the gratitude you’ll feel bringing a new pet home.
👉 Meet Thanksgiving and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Independence
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Independence is a baby boy ready to start his new life with a family who will love him for years to come.
👉 Meet Independence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lennox
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Maury County Animal Services
- Phone: (931) 375-1402
Lennox is an adult longhair cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten. Her lower adoption fee makes it even easier to bring her home.
👉 Meet Lennox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to visit
Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. For more info, call (931) 375-1402 or email their volunteer coordinator, Kim, at kraffauf@gmail.com.
If one of these cats caught your eye, please share their listing or stop by the shelter in Columbia to meet them in person. Your visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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