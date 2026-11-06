🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Columbia, TN

Columbia has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Maury County Animal Services. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Health: Cats from this shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

Huey is a young boy looking for a fresh start in a forever home. You can meet him any day between 12–5 pm at the shelter—no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Huey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Rodey is another young kitty hoping someone will choose him and give him a cozy spot on the couch. Stop by the shelter any day from 12–5 pm to see if he’s your match.

👉 Meet Rodey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Pugsley is a baby kitten, full of that fun, curious kitten energy. If you’re ready for playtime and tiny purrs, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Baloo is a little kitten who’s still learning about the world and would love to do it with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Baloo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Mowgli is another adorable baby kitten at MCAS. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, he may do well with another young cat friend.

👉 Meet Mowgli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Mario is a tiny boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home instead of a shelter kennel.

👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Luigi is another baby boy at MCAS, looking for a family to call his own. Consider meeting him along with Mario if you’re open to two kittens.

👉 Meet Luigi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Halloween is a baby girl with a festive name and a big future ahead of her. She’s ready to leave the shelter for a warm lap and a safe home.

👉 Meet Halloween and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Thanksgiving is a sweet baby girl whose name fits perfectly with the gratitude you’ll feel bringing a new pet home.

👉 Meet Thanksgiving and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Independence is a baby boy ready to start his new life with a family who will love him for years to come.

👉 Meet Independence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Maury County Animal Services

Phone: (931) 375-1402

Lennox is an adult longhair cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten. Her lower adoption fee makes it even easier to bring her home.

👉 Meet Lennox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to visit

Maury County Animal Services is open 7 days a week, 12 pm–5 pm, and no appointment is needed for adoptions. For more info, call (931) 375-1402 or email their volunteer coordinator, Kim, at kraffauf@gmail.com.

If one of these cats caught your eye, please share their listing or stop by the shelter in Columbia to meet them in person. Your visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.