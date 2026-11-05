🍽️ Columbia TN Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Columbia’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid options hiring now in Columbia, TN.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Columbia, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role is great if you have past restaurant/retail leadership and want flexible schedules, free meals, tuition assistance, and paid time off.

Employer: Tennessee Coffee & Smoothie Company

Location: Columbia, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00/hour + tips

Perfect if you love coffee and chatting with regulars. You’ll serve drinks, handle guests, and work some weekends; 1+ year of guest service and being 18+ with a HS diploma are required.

Employer: Maury County Public Schools

Location: Columbia, TN (PT Brown Elementary)

(PT Brown Elementary) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for students, follow recipes, run kitchen equipment, and keep things clean and sanitary. Good fit if you enjoy working around kids and care about healthy school meals.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Columbia.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.