Looking for a dog in Columbia Station, OH? These pups at Berea Animal Rescue Fund are hoping for a loving home. Each one has a different personality, but all are waiting for someone kind and patient to say “you’re mine.”

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Ricky is a handsome 5‑year‑old gentleman who needs a patient, understanding family. He likes his space respected and will do best with people who can let him build trust at his own pace. With time, consistency, and gentle love, Ricky has the chance to really blossom.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium/small)

Terrier mix (medium/small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $210

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Velma is a sweet, energetic terrier mix who’s still learning her manners. She’ll thrive with someone who can offer patience, structure, and positive training. If you’re ready for a fun, active buddy and enjoy helping a young dog learn, Velma could be a great match.

👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / mixed breed (medium)

Boxer / mixed breed (medium) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Cabela is an adorable, energetic puppy with lots of love to give. Like any young pup, he’ll need guidance, consistency, and positive reinforcement as he grows. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and cuddles, Cabela could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Cabela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed breed (medium)

Mixed breed (medium) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Adam is a sweet young pup who needs someone to build his confidence and show him the world is safe. He’s energetic and loves being close to his person, and with patience and encouragement, he can grow into a very loyal companion.

👉 Meet Adam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed breed (medium)

Mixed breed (medium) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Alex is a fun, energetic young pup who’s ready to share life’s adventures. He still has some manners to learn, so he’ll do best with someone who can offer consistent training and positive guidance. With love and structure, Alex can grow into a wonderful lifelong friend.

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call Berea Animal Rescue Fund at (440) 234-2034 or stop by during their open hours to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.