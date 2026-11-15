Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia Station, OH? These lovely cats are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Meowdeline is a beautiful white and brown tabby adult cat. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Berea Animal Rescue Fund.

👉 Meet Meowdeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Morgan is a young, striking brown tabby with black markings. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn a new routine. Her adoption fee supports the rescue’s work and her medical care.

👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund

Phone: (440) 234-2034

Belle is a sleek young black cat with classic good looks. She’s ready for a home that will give her time, patience, and plenty of love as she grows. Her adoption fee helps cover her care at the rescue.

👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbia Station, OH area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Berea Animal Rescue Fund or calling (440) 234-2034 to learn more about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.