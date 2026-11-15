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🐱 Sweet Columbia Station Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia Station, OH? These lovely cats are waiting at a local rescue for a safe, loving home.
Meowdeline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund
- Phone: (440) 234-2034
Meowdeline is a beautiful white and brown tabby adult cat. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Berea Animal Rescue Fund.
👉 Meet Meowdeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morgan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund
- Phone: (440) 234-2034
Morgan is a young, striking brown tabby with black markings. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn a new routine. Her adoption fee supports the rescue’s work and her medical care.
👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Belle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Shelter: Berea Animal Rescue Fund
- Phone: (440) 234-2034
Belle is a sleek young black cat with classic good looks. She’s ready for a home that will give her time, patience, and plenty of love as she grows. Her adoption fee helps cover her care at the rescue.
👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Columbia Station, OH area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Berea Animal Rescue Fund or calling (440) 234-2034 to learn more about these wonderful cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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