Columbia’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few roles worth a look if you’re ready to stay active and earn.

Employer: Applied Technical Services (via NDT.org )

Applied Technical Services (via ) Location: Columbia, South Carolina Metropolitan Area (shipyard near Charleston, SC )

Columbia, South Carolina Metropolitan Area (shipyard near ) Type: Contract (4–6 months)

Pay: Competitive pay + per diem at $320/day (7 days) + travel

Short-term contract with steady hours and overtime on a shipyard project. You’ll perform NDT inspections (VT/MT/PT) under NAVSEA procedures—ideal if you already have Level II certs and want strong per diem and lots of hours.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Columbia, SC (heavy travel across multiple states and Mexico)

(heavy travel across multiple states and Mexico) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel-heavy mechanical role keeping packaging machines (case erectors, trayformers, sealers, etc.) running for produce customers. Good fit if you have 2–4 years mechanical service experience, like being on the road, and want variety in your day.

Employer: H.C. Group Auto Parts LLC

Location: Columbia, SC (1112 Atlas Rd, 29209)

Type: Temporary, Part-time (3 months)

Pay: $16/hour, about 20 hours/week, Mon–Fri, 1–5 pm

Light seasonal gig pulling and restocking auto body parts, with some heavy lifting (up to ~50 lbs). Great if you want a short-term afternoon job; you must apply in person at their Atlas Rd office (no calls or online applications).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Columbia.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.