Columbia’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with chains and local spots adding to their teams. If you like fast pace, people, and perks like free meals, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Qdoba Restaurant Corporation Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This leadership role has you running shifts, coaching the crew, handling cash and inventory, and jumping in on the line when needed. Qdoba highlights competitive pay, free shift meals, health benefits for eligible staff, flexible scheduling, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and GM.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Perfect if you like sports and high energy. You’ll take orders, serve food and drinks, and create a fun guest experience. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, advancement opportunities, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO for eligible team members.

Employer: Captain D's

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$19.00 per hour

Lead shifts, support your team, and keep guests happy in a fast-paced seafood spot. This one stands out for quarterly bonuses, vacation and sick pay, free meals, health benefits, 401(k), paid training, and strong promotion-from-within (75% of GMs promoted internally).

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown)

Location: Columbia, SC 29201

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the housekeeping team keeping guest linens clean and ready. You’ll handle washing, drying, ironing, folding, and help keep laundry and back-of-house areas tidy. This role is a fit if you like steady, detail-focused work and want room to grow within a large hotel group.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospitality roles in Columbia tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.