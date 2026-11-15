Columbia’s tech scene is quietly strong right now, especially for folks with cloud, finance, and Oracle skills. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look this week.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC (Advisory / Digital Core Modernisation)

(Advisory / Digital Core Modernisation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations and act as a strategic advisor on human capital tech. This is a senior role where you guide big projects, manage client relationships, and build high-performing teams—ideal if you have 7+ years experience and want to own complex HR tech transformations.

Employer: WP Engine

Location: Columbia, SC (Remote-friendly global tech company)

(Remote-friendly global tech company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

Be the go-to NetSuite ERP expert, supporting finance teams and improving order-to-cash, billing, and integrations. You’ll work with tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft, and more—great fit if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex system issues.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC (Advisory)

(Advisory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Own major Oracle EPM projects focused on budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. You’ll lead client-facing workstreams, guide solution design, and coach teams—perfect if you have 7+ years Oracle Finance/EPM consulting and want to drive big finance transformation efforts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.