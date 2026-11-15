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💻 Columbia SC IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $280K+
Columbia’s tech scene is quietly strong right now, especially for folks with cloud, finance, and Oracle skills. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look this week.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Columbia, SC (Advisory / Digital Core Modernisation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations and act as a strategic advisor on human capital tech. This is a senior role where you guide big projects, manage client relationships, and build high-performing teams—ideal if you have 7+ years experience and want to own complex HR tech transformations.
NetSuite Administrator, Financial Systems
- Employer: WP Engine
- Location: Columbia, SC (Remote-friendly global tech company)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000
Be the go-to NetSuite ERP expert, supporting finance teams and improving order-to-cash, billing, and integrations. You’ll work with tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft, and more—great fit if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex system issues.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Columbia, SC (Advisory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Own major Oracle EPM projects focused on budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. You’ll lead client-facing workstreams, guide solution design, and coach teams—perfect if you have 7+ years Oracle Finance/EPM consulting and want to drive big finance transformation efforts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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