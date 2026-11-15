Columbia’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on office roles to high-level consulting. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals Location: Columbia, SC (29212)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Support a growing carpet and furniture cleaning company with QuickBooks, payroll for ~11 employees, scheduling, and customer service. Monday–Friday hours, casual dress, and benefits (healthcare, IRA, bonus program) make this a nice fit if you’re organized and like variety in your day.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbia, SC (Advisory practice; client-facing)

(Advisory practice; client-facing) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, guide teams, and drive finance transformation for enterprise clients. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong SAP background, and want big-firm benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid time off) and complex project work.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Columbia, SC (hybrid – 2nd & 4th Wednesdays in office)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Handle law firm billing from prebills to final invoices, manage billing databases, and work closely with attorneys. This hybrid role suits someone with 2+ years of law firm billing experience, strong Excel skills, and the ability to juggle deadlines in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.