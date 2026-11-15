Columbia’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work. Lots of steady building, cleaning, and HVAC roles with real growth paths.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #4506, 321 Killian Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Part-time, Mid-shift & Closing

Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great experience. Comes with strong benefits for a part-time role, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Columbia, SC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Clean and sanitize the gym, locker rooms, and equipment overnight so members walk into a spotless club. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision (for eligible staff), paid time off, free Black Card membership, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: B&S Professional Cleaning Inc

Location: Columbia, SC

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead cleaning teams across multiple client sites, handle scheduling, inspections, and customer relationships. Good fit if you’ve done cleaning or facilities work and want to move into management, with health insurance, PTO, company car, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Wilson's Refrigeration & AC Service, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC

Pay: $30+/hour , top techs earn $85,000–$100,000+ yearly

, Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, rotating on-call

Senior-level HVAC/R role handling diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance for commercial clients. Comes with performance incentives, company vehicle, paid training, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and disability coverage.

Employer: Wilson's Refrigeration & AC Service, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC (and Pomaria, SC – choose your base)

(and Pomaria, SC – choose your base) Pay: $18–$30/hour , 40+ hours weekly with overtime opportunities

, with overtime opportunities Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Install residential HVAC systems with a family-owned company known for steady, year-round work. Includes paid training, 401(k) with match, medical options, company-paid life and disability insurance, and two weeks paid vacation.

Employer: Wilson's Refrigeration & AC Service, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC (and Pomaria, SC – choose your base)

(and Pomaria, SC – choose your base) Pay: $25–$35/hour + spiffs; $85,000–$100,000+ annual earning potential

+ spiffs; Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, rotating on-call

Service and repair home HVAC systems while building long-term customer relationships. Standout perks include a $2,500 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates, company vehicle, tool account, paid certifications, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.