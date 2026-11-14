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⚖️ Columbia, SC Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Columbia’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who know risk, regulation, and litigation. If you’ve got experience in law or financial crime compliance, these roles are worth a look.
E&C Business Integrity Trade Compliance Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Columbia, SC (Internal Firm Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead high‑level regulatory and trade compliance work for major clients, guiding strategy, audits, and risk assessments. This senior manager role is ideal if you have 6+ years’ experience, enjoy coaching teams, and want big‑firm benefits plus complex, global‑scale problems to solve.
Litigation Associate
- Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Location: Columbia, SC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $152,500 – $175,000
Join a national trial firm handling high‑stakes product liability and complex litigation for major companies. You’ll get real courtroom and deposition experience, close mentorship, and a hybrid schedule, perfect for a 2–5 year SC‑barred litigator ready for more responsibility and a clear path toward partnership.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services, Financial Crime Compliance – Remote U.S.
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Based in Columbia, SC (remote U.S., hybrid near OH/AZ offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually
- Application Deadline: November 30, 2026
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team for a global financial crime compliance provider. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC or financial crime, 2+ years managing people, and want remote flexibility while owning metrics, client delivery, and process improvements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Columbia’s legal and compliance network is small, and referrals travel fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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