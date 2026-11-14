Columbia’s admin scene is busy right now—healthcare, finance, and corporate offices are all hiring. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review customer documents for accuracy so billing and reimbursement go through on time. Good fit if you like detail work, quality checks, and supporting the billing and customer service teams behind the scenes.

Employer: PwC

Location: Columbia, SC (supports leaders on Pacific Time)

(supports leaders on Pacific Time) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

High-level admin role supporting senior leaders with calendars, travel, meetings, and confidential info. Great if you’re tech-savvy, love organizing moving pieces, and want big-firm benefits and growth.

Employer: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Location: 4101 Percival Rd., Columbia, SC 29229 (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you screen, code, and key insurance claims so they’re processed on time. Solid option if you type well, like routine, and want strong benefits with a long-standing local employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.