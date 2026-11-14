Columbia’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse work to higher-level planning roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ingenics Corporation USA

Ingenics Corporation USA Location: Columbia, South Carolina Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a consulting role helping big manufacturers improve material flow, warehouse layouts, and production logistics. Good fit if you have 2+ years in logistics or engineering and want project ownership, Fortune 500 clients, bonuses, 401(k) match, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Columbia, SC (William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Health Care System)

(William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Health Care System) Type: Full-time, Federal GS-7/9 career ladder

Salary: Not listed (federal GS pay scale)

You’ll manage non-expendable medical equipment from planning and purchasing to tracking and disposal. Great if you want stable federal work, clear promotion potential, and benefits, and you have inventory, property management, or related education/experience.

Employer: Vallen USA

Location: Columbia, SC (on-site at customer location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (complies with minimum wage laws)

Hands-on role doing receiving, stocking, issuing, and cycle counting in a customer storeroom. Includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and safety gear reimbursement.

Employer: FedEx (Federal Express Corporation)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time (warehouse), some full-time options via two shifts

Salary: $17.70–$18.20/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a warehouse setting. Strong perks for part-time: tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, employee discounts, and paid parental leave.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.