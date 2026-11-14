Columbia has a steady stream of security and safety roles right now, from retail loss prevention to senior living campus patrols. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about being a strong visual deterrent at the front of the store, watching for theft, safety issues, and critical incidents. You’ll greet customers, monitor activity, document incidents, and help with closing safety checks while working closely with store and asset protection teams.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95/hour

Schedule: Wed, Fri, Sat 5:45 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed patrol role at public-sector sites, focused on access control, perimeter patrols, and incident response. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Tue–Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Armed security role at a retail location, with regular patrols of the sales floor, stock areas, entrances, and parking lots to deter theft and trespassing. You’ll monitor access points, respond to alarms and incidents, and complete detailed reports; at least one year of armed security, law enforcement, or military experience is required.

Employer: Wildewood Downs / Senior Living Communities

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Likely full-time/overnight (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time/overnight (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Overnight role on a senior living campus, doing hourly security checks, responding to emergency calls, locking/unlocking buildings, and helping residents and staff feel safe. Also includes some light maintenance and trash runs, so it’s a good fit if you like staying active and being a steady, friendly presence.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.