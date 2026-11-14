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Columbia
🚔 Columbia SC Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Hiring
2 days ago
Columbia has a steady stream of security and safety roles right now, from retail loss prevention to senior living campus patrols. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.
Store Protection Specialist
- Employer: Sportsman's Warehouse
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about being a strong visual deterrent at the front of the store, watching for theft, safety issues, and critical incidents. You’ll greet customers, monitor activity, document incidents, and help with closing safety checks while working closely with store and asset protection teams.
Detention Security Guard – Full Time
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.95/hour
- Schedule: Wed, Fri, Sat 5:45 PM – 6:00 AM
Unarmed patrol role at public-sector sites, focused on access control, perimeter patrols, and incident response. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts.
Security Officer Armed – Access Monitor
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
- Schedule: Tue–Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Armed security role at a retail location, with regular patrols of the sales floor, stock areas, entrances, and parking lots to deter theft and trespassing. You’ll monitor access points, respond to alarms and incidents, and complete detailed reports; at least one year of armed security, law enforcement, or military experience is required.
Overnight Courtesy Officer
- Employer: Wildewood Downs / Senior Living Communities
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Likely full-time/overnight (not clearly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role on a senior living campus, doing hourly security checks, responding to emergency calls, locking/unlocking buildings, and helping residents and staff feel safe. Also includes some light maintenance and trash runs, so it’s a good fit if you like staying active and being a steady, friendly presence.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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