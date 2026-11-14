Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, SC? These adoptable cats are each looking for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Animal Rescue Carolina, Inc (ARC)

Personality & notes: Described as "the best little guy," Ferrari settled into his foster home quickly after surgery. He gets along well with other animals , including big and small dogs, a rabbit, and guinea pigs . He uses the litterbox perfectly , is getting more comfortable with noises, and loves to follow his foster dad around for attention .

Described as "the best little guy," settled into his foster home quickly after surgery. He , including . He , is getting more comfortable with noises, and . Contact & adoption info: Email: animalrescuecarolina@yahoo.com Online application: https://form.jotform.com/241715082920149



👉 Meet Ferrari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbia, SC)

Personality & notes: Fidah is a super sweet former outside cat who was trapped, spayed, and brought indoors. She is fully litter box trained and not picky about food . Her current owner says she is sweet and loving but not over the top —happy to relax on a cat tree and chill on her own if that’s what you prefer. She’s described as a beautiful calico with no attitude .

is a who was trapped, spayed, and brought indoors. She is and . Her current owner says she is —happy to if that’s what you prefer. She’s described as a . Reason for rehoming: Her person is moving to be near their daughter and cannot keep a third cat at the new place.

👉 Meet Fidah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Pawmetto Lifeline

Personality & notes: Jennie-o is new to Pawmetto Lifeline , and the team is still getting to know her, so check back on her listing for updates as they learn more.

is , and the team is still getting to know her, so check back on her listing for updates as they learn more. Included with adoption: Her adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, heartworm/flea prevention, and a microchip already registered to you. If her profile shows a checkmark for Spay/Neutered, her surgery is complete; if not, her spay is scheduled and may require a refundable spay/neuter deposit per shelter policy.

👉 Meet Jennie-o and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Columbia, SC area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and family so these cats can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.