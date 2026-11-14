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🐱 Friendly Columbia Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Columbia, SC? These adoptable cats are each looking for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for you.
Ferrari
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Carolina, Inc (ARC)
- Personality & notes: Described as "the best little guy," Ferrari settled into his foster home quickly after surgery. He gets along well with other animals, including big and small dogs, a rabbit, and guinea pigs. He uses the litterbox perfectly, is getting more comfortable with noises, and loves to follow his foster dad around for attention.
- Contact & adoption info:
- Email: animalrescuecarolina@yahoo.com
- Online application: https://form.jotform.com/241715082920149
👉 Meet Ferrari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fidah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Columbia, SC)
- Personality & notes: Fidah is a super sweet former outside cat who was trapped, spayed, and brought indoors. She is fully litter box trained and not picky about food. Her current owner says she is sweet and loving but not over the top—happy to relax on a cat tree and chill on her own if that’s what you prefer. She’s described as a beautiful calico with no attitude.
- Reason for rehoming: Her person is moving to be near their daughter and cannot keep a third cat at the new place.
👉 Meet Fidah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jennie-o
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Pawmetto Lifeline
- Personality & notes: Jennie-o is new to Pawmetto Lifeline, and the team is still getting to know her, so check back on her listing for updates as they learn more.
- Included with adoption: Her adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, heartworm/flea prevention, and a microchip already registered to you. If her profile shows a checkmark for Spay/Neutered, her surgery is complete; if not, her spay is scheduled and may require a refundable spay/neuter deposit per shelter policy.
👉 Meet Jennie-o and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Columbia, SC area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and family so these cats can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.