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👔 Multiple Executive & Management Roles Hiring Now in Columbia, SC
Columbia’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction, infrastructure, life sciences, and hotels. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here.
Project Manager – Restoration & Construction
- Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role oversees multiple residential, commercial, and industrial restoration projects, often high‑risk and complex. You’ll manage subcontractors, permits, safety (OSHA/EPA), and collections, using tools like Salesforce, Xactimate, and MS Office.
Project Director – Restoration & Emergency Services
- Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time (Salaried, Exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead restoration projects from first call through financial closeout, including estimating in Xactimate, setting scopes, owning margins, and managing client relationships. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in restoration/construction and want full financial and client ownership.
General Manager – Hotel Operations
- Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole hotel: staff, budgets, guest experience, and profitability. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, hotel discounts, and clear growth paths into higher‑level hospitality leadership.
(Note: This is the same role as the HVMG listing on LinkedIn, just a different posting site.)
Project Director – Mega Infrastructure Projects
- Employer: HNTB
- Location: Columbia, SC (also listed for North Charleston, SC)
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: Not listed
Lead mega ($5M+) and super‑mega ($25M+) infrastructure projects, acting as primary client contact and owning budget, schedule, risk, and quality. Ideal for senior leaders with 12+ years’ experience and a background in engineering and large transportation or infrastructure work.
Validation Manager – Life Sciences (Project Farma)
- Employer: Project Farma, a PerkinElmer company
- Location: Remote, travel to client sites (role is listed for Columbia, SC market)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year
Lead site strategy and teams delivering CQV and GMP engineering projects for pharma/biotech clients. You’ll handle business growth, resource planning, and technical delivery while staying 100% billable, so it’s a strong mix of leadership, client strategy, and hands‑on project work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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