Columbia’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction, infrastructure, life sciences, and hotels. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

ATI Restoration, LLC Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role oversees multiple residential, commercial, and industrial restoration projects, often high‑risk and complex. You’ll manage subcontractors, permits, safety (OSHA/EPA), and collections, using tools like Salesforce, Xactimate, and MS Office.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

ATI Restoration, LLC Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time (Salaried, Exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead restoration projects from first call through financial closeout, including estimating in Xactimate, setting scopes, owning margins, and managing client relationships. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in restoration/construction and want full financial and client ownership.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole hotel: staff, budgets, guest experience, and profitability. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, hotel discounts, and clear growth paths into higher‑level hospitality leadership.

(Note: This is the same role as the HVMG listing on LinkedIn, just a different posting site.)

Employer: HNTB

Location: Columbia, SC (also listed for North Charleston, SC)

(also listed for North Charleston, SC) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Lead mega ($5M+) and super‑mega ($25M+) infrastructure projects, acting as primary client contact and owning budget, schedule, risk, and quality. Ideal for senior leaders with 12+ years’ experience and a background in engineering and large transportation or infrastructure work.

Employer: Project Farma, a PerkinElmer company

Location: Remote, travel to client sites (role is listed for Columbia, SC market)

(role is listed for Columbia, SC market) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year

Lead site strategy and teams delivering CQV and GMP engineering projects for pharma/biotech clients. You’ll handle business growth, resource planning, and technical delivery while staying 100% billable, so it’s a strong mix of leadership, client strategy, and hands‑on project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.