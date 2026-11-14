Columbia’s roads stay busy, and so do the companies that keep people and freight moving. Here are several solid transportation roles hiring now across driving, diesel tech, and transit.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on diesel mechanic role working on heavy-duty trucks and trailers at a busy travel center. Good fit if you’ve got a HS diploma/GED, some tech school or mechanic experience, and want benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, tuition help, and growth potential.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Transportation – Office of Public Transit (posted via Mass Transit magazine)

(posted via Mass Transit magazine) Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead regional public transit programs and be the main contact for local transit agencies, MPOs, and local governments. Ideal for someone with transit/transportation planning or program management experience who wants to shape how public transportation works across the region.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Location: Columbia, SC (OTR lanes)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week potential, 68%–76% of linehaul, **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Lease-purchase flatbed opportunity for Class A CDL drivers with 1+ year recent OTR and 6+ months flatbed. You’ll run preferred lanes, be home every weekend, get all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, and a clear path to truck ownership.

Employer: South Carolina Department of Transportation

Location: Columbia, SC (Richland Construction B)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior field tech role supervising construction inspection on road and bridge projects. You’ll mentor other techs, perform certified inspections, handle surveying and quantities, and help keep work zones safe. Requires HS diploma and 4.5+ years related experience (some SCDOT tech certifications can substitute for time).

Employer: TCS Mobility, INC (Transport Care Services)

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.47/hour, built-in raises

Drive non-emergency passengers to appointments and services, with paid training, 9 paid holidays, PTO, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k) after a waiting period. You’ll need to be 21+ with a clean driving record and able to pass DOT checks; this role is union-covered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.