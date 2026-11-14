Columbia’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of chances to earn strong commission and grow into leadership. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Regional Finance (Regional Management Corp.)

Regional Finance (Regional Management Corp.) Location: Columbia, SC (on-site branch role)

(on-site branch role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$28/hour base + bonuses, up to ~$72,640 total

This role blends loan sales, customer service, and team coaching. Great fit if you want a clear path into branch and district leadership, with solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO) and a Monday–Friday schedule plus occasional Saturdays.

Employer: PERI

Location: Columbia, SC (field-based, heavy travel)

(field-based, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive benefits package)

You’ll sell PERI’s DUO formwork system to construction sites, traveling up to 80% of the time, visiting job sites, and attending industry shows. Ideal if you like being out in the field, building B2B relationships, and owning a territory strategy.

Employer: Pure Life Carolinas

Location: Columbia, SC (on the road)

Type: Full-time (part-time hours)

Salary: $50,000–$100,000/year (base + performance, weekly pay)

Run pre-set in-home appointments only—no cold calling. Short afternoon/evening and Saturday time slots, paid training, and strong commission for those who can close in-home demos.

Employer: Perfectus Labs

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior AEO (AI search) strategy role focused on client outcomes, methodology, and internal training—not project management. Good for someone with deep search/AI experience who wants to own strategy, retention, and process improvement.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: ~$55,000–$140,000 (base + commission)

Work with an existing client base to upsell HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance solutions in a consultative way. Strong fit if you have B2B or complex sales experience and want uncapped earnings, big-company benefits, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Signapay Southeast

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: $40,000 base + uncapped commission + residuals

Territory-based merchant services sales with company leads plus your own prospecting. You’ll build a portfolio of local business clients and earn ongoing residuals as their processing volume grows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.