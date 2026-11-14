Columbia’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of remote‑friendly consulting roles plus a few solid local employers hiring for core IT. Here are several standout openings to check out this week.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC (consulting role)

(consulting role) Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead healthcare payer analytics projects using data science, ML, and dashboards to turn claims data into strategy. Good fit if you’ve got 5+ years in analytics and want to manage teams and client workstreams.

Employer: State Credit Union

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: Not listed (full benefits + 401k match)

Not listed (full benefits + 401k match) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role supporting Fiserv DNA and other enterprise apps (Windows Server, IIS, SQL Server, Oracle). Great for someone with ~7+ years in infrastructure/app support who likes scripting, automation, and stability in the financial sector.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Blend GIS (ArcGIS) with business apps to help clients modernize field operations and supply chain. Ideal if you have 3+ years with GIS tools and want more client-facing consulting work.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: Not listed (senior manager level)

Not listed (senior manager level) Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end enterprise data projects—cloud data warehouses, integrations, BI, and AI-enabled analytics. Best for a 10+ year data/BI pro who can both architect and still get hands-on with SQL and modeling.

Employer: ORC

Location: Remote in SC or NC (must live in one of these states)

(must live in one of these states) Salary: $42,443 – $67,669 (level 1–3 range)

(level 1–3 range) Type: Full-time, exempt

Work from home creating maps and managing GIS data (ArcGIS Pro) for right-of-way and infrastructure projects. Good entry-to-mid GIS role with clear level bands and travel only a few times a year.

Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc (supporting SCDHHS)

(supporting SCDHHS) Location: Columbia, SC (onsite 30–90 days, then hybrid)

(onsite 30–90 days, then hybrid) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, W2 only

Support South Carolina’s legacy Medicaid MMIS mainframe (COBOL, JCL, EDI) as a senior systems analyst. Strong fit if you have 5+ years Medicaid/healthcare mainframe experience and can be an SC resident.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead Appian BPM and low-code architecture, tying together cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), integrations, and automation tools like UiPath. Great for Appian experts with 7+ years who want to own large transformation programs.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Executive-level Appian role setting technical direction, leading multiple programs, and driving business development. Best for seasoned leaders (9+ years) who can talk strategy with C‑suite and mentor architects.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Own SAP S/4 data migration workstreams—mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover. Ideal for SAP data pros with 5+ years leading S/4 migrations who like hands-on delivery and team leadership.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Lead SAP data strategy across HANA, Analytics Cloud, Fiori, and core ERP for finance transformations. Great for senior SAP leaders who want to shape strategy, grow business, and mentor future leaders.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Focus on SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain. Strong match if you’ve led SAP MDG projects and enjoy building data quality and governance frameworks.

Employer: TM Floyd & Company (TMF)

Location: Columbia, SC Metro (Remote)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract (W2 only; US Citizen/GC)

COBOL mainframe role enhancing Medicaid MMIS applications on IBM z/OS. Good for 5+ year mainframe devs who like deep legacy systems work and healthcare IT.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Early-career data engineer/software role building solutions on Palantir Foundry and AIP, often with Python/TypeScript. Nice fit if you have 1+ year experience and want client-facing AI/data work.

Employer: State of South Carolina – University of South Carolina

Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: Advertised range not listed (state role with full benefits)

Advertised range not listed (state role with full benefits) Type: Full-time

Lead CRM and student systems (Banner, DegreeWorks, Data Warehouse, BDMS) for graduate enrollment. Great for higher-ed tech leaders with CRM and SQL experience who want long-term stability and strong state benefits.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Senior manager role leading AI/ML solutions on Google Cloud (Vertex AI, LangChain, LLMs). Perfect for GCP AI engineers who want to run teams and shape LLMOps practices.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Columbia, SC

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus, benefits

+ bonus, benefits Type: Full-time

Manage SAP CX and order-to-cash implementations to improve sales and service processes. Best for SAP CRM/O2C consultants with 5+ years who enjoy client-facing delivery and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too. Save the links you like and get those applications in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.