Columbia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: 128 Crews Dr, Columbia, SC 29210

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:00 pm)

Pay: $23.69/hour

This role keeps the stacking equipment running safely and smoothly, checking each load for quality and helping with setup, cleanup, and minor jams. You’ll work in a large, established packaging plant with access to strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company contributions, paid time off, and training for future growth.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Fort Jackson / Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Targeted at $22.74/hour (SCA position)

Lead a small team tailoring and repairing military uniforms—hemming, altering, replacing zippers and buttons, and keeping supplies organized. This job mixes hands-on sewing skills with light leadership and admin work, and is a good fit if you have at least 2 years of sewing or tailoring experience and can qualify for a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: Husqvarna Construction

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm)

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Work with metal powders and diamond materials to make granulated bonds used in cutting tools. This is a good match if you like detailed, measured work—mixing, weighing, quality checks—and want full benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts on Husqvarna products, paid time off, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.