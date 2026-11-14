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Columbia
🏥 Columbia, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Columbia’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts, therapy roles, and hospital jobs all hiring at once. If you’re in allied health, rehab, or imaging, this is a great time to make a move.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,225/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,225 per week + $600 travel bonus
Work CT in a 13-week contract with day‑one health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, and extra pay for hours over your weekly contract.
Occupational Therapist (PRN) – Geriatric House Calls
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: Columbia, SC & surrounding communities
- Type: PRN / Per Diem
Provide one‑on‑one OT to older adults in their homes and senior living communities, with flexible scheduling and options to add telehealth visits.
Speech Language Pathologist – NE Columbia
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: NE Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time (other FOX SLP tracks also available)
In‑home and senior living SLP role focused on older adults, with autonomy over your schedule and the option to blend in virtual care.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,304/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, rotating 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,304 per week
CT travel contract with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, and vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,809/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $2,809 per week
High‑pay Cath Lab contract with day‑one health benefits, daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,120/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,120 per week
CT Tech travel role with clear pay packages, weekly pay, and a nurse‑founded agency that focuses on long‑term traveler support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,390/week
- Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,390 per week
Top‑end CT pay with a traveler‑focused agency that offers 24/7 support and contracts across multiple care settings.
Surgical Technologist – Endoscopy (Sign-on up to $7,500)
- Employer: Lexington Health
- Location: West Columbia, SC (Lexington Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, AM shift (07:00–16:30)
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $7,500
OR tech role in Endoscopy at a large teaching hospital with Magnet distinction, day‑one benefits, 403(b) match, tuition help, and loan forgiveness.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $2,511/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $2,511 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and vacation bonuses.
X-Ray Tech / Medical Assistant – PRN
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: PRN / Part-time
Blend x‑ray and MA duties in a busy urgent care setting, with access to HCA’s large benefits and education support programs for eligible roles.
Physical Therapy Assistant – NE Columbia
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: NE Columbia, SC & surrounding communities
- Type: Full-time (other FOX PTA tracks available)
Hands‑on PTA role doing one‑on‑one visits in homes and senior living, with schedule flexibility, mentorship, and growth paths.
Referral Specialist – Rheumatology, FT Days
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Richland Hospital, Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Non‑clinical front‑end role coordinating referrals, authorizations, and patient scheduling for Rheumatology, ideal if you know insurance and EMRs.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,578/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $2,578 per week
Cath Lab Tech contract supporting complex cardiac procedures, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
School Speech Language Pathologist – $1,568/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Travel, School setting (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $1,568 per week
Travel SLP role in a school environment, ideal if you want a set weekly schedule and to work with kids instead of in a hospital.
Local Contract Cath Lab Technologist – $65/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Local Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $65 per hour
Stay local while earning travel‑style pay, with day‑one health insurance, PTO accrual, and bonuses for extra hours.
Locum Tenens PA – Hospitalist
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Locum Tenens, Full-time (7a–7p or 7p–7a)
7‑on style rotation (minimum 7 shifts/month) covering mostly lower‑acuity and rehab patients, with CompHealth handling housing, travel, licensing, and malpractice.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
Front‑line retail pharmacy role with structured training, a clear tech career path, and access to CVS discounts and part‑time benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,676/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $2,676 per week
Another strong Cath Lab option with day‑one benefits, CEUs, license reimbursement, and both daily and weekly pay choices.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,676/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: $2,676 per week
Similar Cath Lab contract through HCS 24/7 with aggressive compensation packages and strong traveler support.
Ultrasound Technologist I – $20,000 Sign-on Bonus
- Employer: MUSC Health
- Location: Columbia, SC (Diagnostic Radiology)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Bonus: Sign-on $20,000
Entry‑level ultrasound role (ARDMS or registry‑eligible) with a big sign‑on bonus, strong retirement options, tuition reimbursement, and full MUSC benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles in Columbia are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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