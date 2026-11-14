Columbia’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of travel contracts, therapy roles, and hospital jobs all hiring at once. If you’re in allied health, rehab, or imaging, this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,225 per week + $600 travel bonus

Work CT in a 13-week contract with day‑one health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, and extra pay for hours over your weekly contract.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: Columbia, SC & surrounding communities

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Provide one‑on‑one OT to older adults in their homes and senior living communities, with flexible scheduling and options to add telehealth visits.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: NE Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time (other FOX SLP tracks also available)

In‑home and senior living SLP role focused on older adults, with autonomy over your schedule and the option to blend in virtual care.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, rotating 12‑hr shifts)

Pay: $2,304 per week

CT travel contract with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, and vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $2,809 per week

High‑pay Cath Lab contract with day‑one health benefits, daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Pay: $2,120 per week

CT Tech travel role with clear pay packages, weekly pay, and a nurse‑founded agency that focuses on long‑term traveler support.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Pay: $2,390 per week

Top‑end CT pay with a traveler‑focused agency that offers 24/7 support and contracts across multiple care settings.

Employer: Lexington Health

Location: West Columbia, SC (Lexington Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, AM shift (07:00–16:30)

Bonus: Sign-on up to $7,500

OR tech role in Endoscopy at a large teaching hospital with Magnet distinction, day‑one benefits, 403(b) match, tuition help, and loan forgiveness.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $2,511 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract with day‑one health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and vacation bonuses.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time

Blend x‑ray and MA duties in a busy urgent care setting, with access to HCA’s large benefits and education support programs for eligible roles.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: NE Columbia, SC & surrounding communities

Type: Full-time (other FOX PTA tracks available)

Hands‑on PTA role doing one‑on‑one visits in homes and senior living, with schedule flexibility, mentorship, and growth paths.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: Richland Hospital, Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Non‑clinical front‑end role coordinating referrals, authorizations, and patient scheduling for Rheumatology, ideal if you know insurance and EMRs.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $2,578 per week

Cath Lab Tech contract supporting complex cardiac procedures, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Travel, School setting (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,568 per week

Travel SLP role in a school environment, ideal if you want a set weekly schedule and to work with kids instead of in a hospital.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Local Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $65 per hour

Stay local while earning travel‑style pay, with day‑one health insurance, PTO accrual, and bonuses for extra hours.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Locum Tenens, Full-time (7a–7p or 7p–7a)

7‑on style rotation (minimum 7 shifts/month) covering mostly lower‑acuity and rehab patients, with CompHealth handling housing, travel, licensing, and malpractice.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Front‑line retail pharmacy role with structured training, a clear tech career path, and access to CVS discounts and part‑time benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $2,676 per week

Another strong Cath Lab option with day‑one benefits, CEUs, license reimbursement, and both daily and weekly pay choices.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Pay: $2,676 per week

Similar Cath Lab contract through HCS 24/7 with aggressive compensation packages and strong traveler support.

Employer: MUSC Health

Location: Columbia, SC (Diagnostic Radiology)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Bonus: Sign-on $20,000

Entry‑level ultrasound role (ARDMS or registry‑eligible) with a big sign‑on bonus, strong retirement options, tuition reimbursement, and full MUSC benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles in Columbia are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.