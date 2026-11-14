Columbia’s food scene is busy right now, from fondue nights to senior living dining and attraction-based hospitality. Here are several solid options if you like working with guests, food, or both.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned in posting (varies by experience and location)

You’ll keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming, help with guest requests, and support the housekeeping team. Good fit if you’re active, detail-focused, and open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Merrill Gardens (senior living community)

(senior living community) Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range noted in posting; actual rate based on experience

Lead front-of-house dining for residents, train servers, and make sure service feels personal and smooth. Comes with free meal each shift, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement, even for part-time.

Employer: The Melting Pot

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips

High-interaction server role where you make cheese fondue at the table, guide guests through the menu, and work mostly evenings and weekends. Fun, social vibe with great tips, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: The Melting Pot

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time / other (evening shifts)

Part-time / other (evening shifts) Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Keep dishes, cookware, and fondue pots clean and help with basic prep. No experience needed, they’ll train you. Evening shifts (around 4/5–11 PM), flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: The SSA Group

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, hourly (overtime-eligible)

Salary: Not listed; includes PTO and benefits

Support food operations at a cultural attraction: help with staffing, training, guest service, and financial goals. Comes with PTO (up to 144 hours), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 15% company match, and on-demand pay.

Employer: The SSA Group

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; overtime-eligible

Back-of-house leadership role handling prep lists, food quality, safety logs, and coaching kitchen staff. Good for cooks with 1–2 years’ culinary experience looking to step into leadership, with 401(k) match and meal discounts.

Employer: The SSA Group

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; overtime-eligible

Similar to the Jr Sous Chef role but focused on catering operations—events, prep, and quality control. Includes on-demand pay, meal plan/discounts, and holiday premium pay for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.