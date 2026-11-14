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Columbia
🍽️ Columbia, SC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Columbia’s food scene is busy right now, from fondue nights to senior living dining and attraction-based hospitality. Here are several solid options if you like working with guests, food, or both.
Attendant Room
- Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range mentioned in posting (varies by experience and location)
You’ll keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming, help with guest requests, and support the housekeeping team. Good fit if you’re active, detail-focused, and open to nights, weekends, and holidays.
Dining Room Manager
- Employer: Merrill Gardens (senior living community)
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Pay range noted in posting; actual rate based on experience
Lead front-of-house dining for residents, train servers, and make sure service feels personal and smooth. Comes with free meal each shift, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement, even for part-time.
Fondue Experience Server | The Melting Pot
- Employer: The Melting Pot
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $2.13/hour + tips
High-interaction server role where you make cheese fondue at the table, guide guests through the menu, and work mostly evenings and weekends. Fun, social vibe with great tips, flexible schedule, and employee discount.
Dishwasher | The Melting Pot
- Employer: The Melting Pot
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time / other (evening shifts)
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour
Keep dishes, cookware, and fondue pots clean and help with basic prep. No experience needed, they’ll train you. Evening shifts (around 4/5–11 PM), flexible schedule, and employee discount.
Food Service – Assistant Operations Manager
- Employer: The SSA Group
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Full-time, hourly (overtime-eligible)
- Salary: Not listed; includes PTO and benefits
Support food operations at a cultural attraction: help with staffing, training, guest service, and financial goals. Comes with PTO (up to 144 hours), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 15% company match, and on-demand pay.
Food Service – Jr Sous Chef
- Employer: The SSA Group
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed; overtime-eligible
Back-of-house leadership role handling prep lists, food quality, safety logs, and coaching kitchen staff. Good for cooks with 1–2 years’ culinary experience looking to step into leadership, with 401(k) match and meal discounts.
Catering – Jr Sous Chef
- Employer: The SSA Group
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed; overtime-eligible
Similar to the Jr Sous Chef role but focused on catering operations—events, prep, and quality control. Includes on-demand pay, meal plan/discounts, and holiday premium pay for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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