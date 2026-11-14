Columbia’s education scene is busy right now, from K–12 to college and even corporate training. Here are several solid roles if you like teaching, coaching, or building learning programs.

Employer: South University

South University Location: Columbia, SC (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Medical Assisting program while still teaching in the classroom. You’ll manage faculty, keep the program aligned with accreditation standards, and help students progress to graduation. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: HUSTL Athletics

Location: Columbia, SC Metropolitan Area (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (salaried W-2 with bonus and commissions)

Run the performance program at a 16,000 sq ft sports performance facility built by former pro athletes. You’ll design strength and speed programs for youth through pro athletes, lead coaches, and partner with local schools. Includes PTO, free membership, and continuing education support.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Temporary (about 50 days )

(about ) Salary: Teacher Salary Schedule

School Year: 2026–2027

Short-term first grade classroom role, ideal if you want experience in the district without a full-year commitment. Paid on the district’s teacher salary schedule; full job description is linked in the posting.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time , 185-day position

, position Salary: Grade 104 pay schedule

Grade pay schedule School Year: 2026–2027

Support students who need extra academic help and work closely with teachers. You’ll need 60+ college credits, an associate/bachelor’s degree, or a qualifying ParaPathways score to meet the Highly Qualified requirement.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Columbia, SC (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hour (hourly, non-commission)

Teach and coach employees in materials and manufacturing support operations at a major HVAC manufacturer. You’ll design and deliver training, support onboarding, and lead hands-on and classroom sessions, including Powered Industrial Vehicle (PIV) training. Strong benefits start day one, with health coverage, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles. And if something looks right, don’t wait; polish your resume and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.