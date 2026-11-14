Columbia’s trades scene is busy right now, from auto body to solar to residential builds. If you like working with your hands and staying on the move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $50,000 – $150,000/year (flat rate, performance-based)

Work in a busy collision shop doing full disassembly, structural repair, welding, and refinish to bring vehicles back to pre-accident condition. Day‑one medical, dental, and vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and more.

Note: There’s a second Gerber posting for the same role; this listing covers both.

Employer: Colite Technologies

Location: Columbia, South Carolina Metropolitan Area (projects across the Southeast)

(projects across the Southeast) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role installing commercial rooftop solar systems: inverters, panels, conduit, wire pulls, terminations, and utility tie-ins. Great fit if you have a Journeyman or Master license, 10+ years’ electrical experience, and don’t mind frequent weekday travel around the Southeast.

Employer: Adams Homes

Location: Columbia, SC (3790 Fernandina Road, 29210)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee new home builds from start to finish, managing schedules, subcontractors, and quality on multiple job sites. Best for someone with 3+ years of new home construction supervision, strong organization skills, and comfort with construction software.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on advanced electric vehicles, handling both basic and complex diagnostics and repairs. You’ll use Tesla’s tools and training, give feedback to engineering, and need a valid driver’s license, solid computer skills, and a strong safety mindset.

Employer: State of South Carolina – University of South Carolina Upstate

Department: UPS Facilities Operations & Maintenance

UPS Facilities Operations & Maintenance Location (role): Spartanburg, SC (listed under Columbia system jobs)

(listed under Columbia system jobs) Type: Full-time

Pay: Advertised salary range not listed in posting text

Campus facilities role doing skilled electrical work on buildings and interior/exterior lighting. Requires a high school diploma and 2+ years’ experience; fire alarm experience, NEC/NFPA knowledge, and a Journeyman card are preferred. Includes state benefits like health insurance, retirement, paid leave, and tuition perks.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.