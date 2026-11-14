Columbia’s hands-on jobs are busy right now—lots of roles for folks who like staying active, working outdoors, and keeping buildings and vehicles in top shape.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance openings around Columbia, SC worth a look:

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Columbia, SC (Newland Rd)

Columbia, SC (Newland Rd) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14–$20/hour

This role keeps the body shop and office clean and organized while washing and detailing customer vehicles. Good fit if you’re 18+, detail-focused, and like staying on your feet with a mix of cleaning and light shop work.

Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC

ConServ Building Services, LLC Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28–$45/hour + weekly pay + up to $2,500 sign-on bonus

Service and repair commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems (RTUs, walk-ins, ice machines, more). Comes with a take-home vehicle, strong benefits, paid training, and a clear path to lead tech or management.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, like working independently, and enjoy making vehicles look brand new.

Employer: TCS Mobility, INC

Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Full-time, Pay: $19.76/hour

Keep buses fueled, cleaned, and ready to roll while helping maintain the shop and facilities. Includes 9 paid holidays, sick/personal leave, and full benefits for folks 21+ who can pass DOT checks.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Range may be available on employer site (not listed here)

Lead repairs and maintenance on electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general building systems at a busy travel center. Ideal if you have maintenance experience plus HVAC/electrical/plumbing certifications and want a lead role with benefits and growth.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18–$20/hour + commission

Run your own service route, inspect homes and businesses, and treat for pests. Company vehicle after route assignment, paid training, and solid benefits—no prior pest control experience needed.

Employer: Orkin (Rollins, Inc.)

(Rollins, Inc.) Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$23/hour

Hands-on termite work in crawlspaces, attics, and other tight spots, with company-paid licensing support. Good for someone who doesn’t mind physical work and wants a stable trade with training and a company vehicle.

Employer: University of South Carolina

Department: DAF Facilities Energy Plant

DAF Facilities Energy Plant Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: Advertised, but not listed in this summary

Manage 24/7 operations of five central energy plants that provide steam and chilled water to the Columbia campus. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 7+ years of construction/maintenance experience; comes with strong state benefits and a posted close date of 12/26/2026.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.