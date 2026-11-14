Columbia’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks and investment firms growing their teams. If you’ve got client-facing skills and a head for numbers, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Columbia, SC (Metro Market)

Type: Full-time, in-office, 1st shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with clients on their short- and long-term financial goals using stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. You’ll need Series 7 and 66, at least 1 year in investments, and comfort in a fast-paced, goal-driven environment; SAFE Act registration is required if you handle mortgage loans.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Gervais Street Main, Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, exempt, incentive-eligible

Salary: Target range starts around $83,015.85; median about $101,707

Manage and grow relationships with commercial clients (generally up to $20M in revenue) and deliver tailored lending and banking solutions. This role is ideal if you have commercial banking or client-facing financial services experience, strong credit skills, and want a mix of relationship-building, deal structuring, and bonus potential.

Employer: Ameriprise Financial

Location: Columbia, SC (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support high-producing advisors by building financial plans, handling trades, prepping client meetings, and managing paperwork. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years’ experience, and can obtain Series 7/63/65 (or 66) and insurance licenses within 150 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire at multiple levels when they find strong talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.